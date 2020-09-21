Oreo “No Bake” Pie Recipe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tiphanie Cannon, owner and FANTASTIC baker at Oh So Sweet Bakery in downtown Davenport, shares a recipe that can work anytime of year---especially when you need to knock the socks off of folks during the upcoming fall & winter holiday season. And to make it even better, It’s a “no-bake” recipe that most home cooks can truly appreciate.

Oreo “No Bake” Pie

Ingredients

12 Oreos crushed

1 stick butter, melted

16 oz cream cheese

1 package vanilla (or chocolate) pudding

1 1/2 C powdered sugar

2 t vanilla extract

2 C heavy whipping cream

For the crust:

In a food processor or in a baggie with a rolling pin, process 12 oreos until they’re fine crumbs. In a large bowl, combine the crushed Oreos with the melted butter. Press evenly into a 10″ pan. Bake at 350 for 10 min. Let cool.

Filling:

In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, pudding mix, and powdered sugar until well blended. Add vanilla extract and heavy cream. Mix until light and fluffy. Chop 12 additional oreos and fold them into the cream cheese mixture. Spread evenly on the cooled crust and chill for one hour.

Before serving, top with a container of Cool Whip and serve!

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street / Davenport, IA 52801 / 563-345-YUMM (9866)

