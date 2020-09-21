Oreo “No Bake” Pie Recipe
from Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tiphanie Cannon, owner and FANTASTIC baker at Oh So Sweet Bakery in downtown Davenport, shares a recipe that can work anytime of year---especially when you need to knock the socks off of folks during the upcoming fall & winter holiday season. And to make it even better, It’s a “no-bake” recipe that most home cooks can truly appreciate.
Oreo “No Bake” Pie
Ingredients
- 12 Oreos crushed
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 16 oz cream cheese
- 1 package vanilla (or chocolate) pudding
- 1 1/2 C powdered sugar
- 2 t vanilla extract
- 2 C heavy whipping cream
For the crust:
In a food processor or in a baggie with a rolling pin, process 12 oreos until they’re fine crumbs. In a large bowl, combine the crushed Oreos with the melted butter. Press evenly into a 10″ pan. Bake at 350 for 10 min. Let cool.
Filling:
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, pudding mix, and powdered sugar until well blended. Add vanilla extract and heavy cream. Mix until light and fluffy.
- Chop 12 additional oreos and fold them into the cream cheese mixture.
- Spread evenly on the cooled crust and chill for one hour.
Before serving, top with a container of Cool Whip and serve!
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street / Davenport, IA 52801 / 563-345-YUMM (9866)
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.