Advertisement

Oreo “No Bake” Pie Recipe

from Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tiphanie Cannon, owner and FANTASTIC baker at Oh So Sweet Bakery in downtown Davenport, shares a recipe that can work anytime of year---especially when you need to knock the socks off of folks during the upcoming fall & winter holiday season. And to make it even better, It’s a “no-bake” recipe that most home cooks can truly appreciate.

Oreo “No Bake” Pie

Ingredients

  • 12 Oreos crushed
  • 1 stick butter, melted
  • 16 oz cream cheese
  • 1 package vanilla (or chocolate) pudding
  • 1 1/2 C powdered sugar
  • 2 t vanilla extract
  • 2 C heavy whipping cream

For the crust:

In a food processor or in a baggie with a rolling pin, process 12 oreos until they’re fine crumbs.  In a large bowl, combine the crushed Oreos with the melted butter.  Press evenly into a 10″ pan.  Bake at 350 for 10 min.  Let cool.

Filling:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, pudding mix, and powdered sugar until well blended.  Add vanilla extract and heavy cream.  Mix until light and fluffy.
  2. Chop 12 additional oreos and fold them into the cream cheese mixture.
  3. Spread evenly on the cooled crust and chill for one hour.

Before serving, top with a container of Cool Whip and serve!

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street / Davenport, IA 52801 / 563-345-YUMM (9866)

Ice cream cone, cookie donuts and cake? Omg it only sounds like the BEST CAKE EVER! Happy Birthday Amelia! 💕🤸🏻‍♂️🌸🌈🎂 #birthdaycake

Posted by Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie on Monday, September 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

KT3 Fitness

Updated: 20 minutes ago
PSL segment: KT3 Fitness Air date Sept. 21,2020

Paula Sands Live

Adoptable 4-Legged Friends

Updated: 37 minutes ago
PSL segment: Adoptable 4-Legged Friends Henry County Humane Soc. Original air date Sept. 21, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Oreo Pie by Tiphanie from Oh So Sweet

Updated: 59 minutes ago
PSL segment: Oreo Pie by Tiphanie from Oh So Sweet Original air date Sept. 21, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Iowa Economic Development

Updated: 1 hour ago
PSL segment: Iowa Economic Development---the state's strength for small business ownership. Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie talks about operating admid the COVID-19 fall out. Original air date Sept. 21, 2020

Latest News

News

One air-lifted in Henry County accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The male victim sustained a head injury and was air-lifted from the scene.

News

Rock Island County Health dept. to offer drive-through flu shot clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Rock Island County Department will be offering a drive-through flu shot clinic on September 30.

News

Knox County deputies say two Toulon men drowned in a lake on Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Deputies say the two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

News

Quad City leaders encourage residents to fill out 2020 Census by September 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is now September 30, 2020.

News

Rock Island County deputies arrest man on pending domestic battery, firearm charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Deputies say they responded to a report of a domestic battery and a man with a gun Saturday morning.

News

Illinois announces new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Health officials in Illinois have announced 1,477 new cases of COVID-19. Additionally, officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7 new deaths.