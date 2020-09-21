Advertisement

QC Woman creates new exercise classes for kids

The classes were made as kids' time in PE classes have changed this school year
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 21, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Allison Sanyi has an extensive background in exercise science, including spending a decade as a soccer coach at UW-Platteville. Now back in the Quad Cities, the Bettendorf native decided to start a new area of work with the new school year underway.

“Once I saw all that chatter I decided maybe there’s a way that we can get involved and provide opportunities for kids to stay active during all of this," said Sanyi.

Sanyi came up with Fun Fit 45, a program designed to get kids active and make up for the lack of PE classes kids might not be getting.

“It kind of ranges from five-year-olds to 12, 13, 14-year-olds," said Sanyi, “I’m just trying to do what people love to do and they love to play with their friends and whether it’s a super structured session or not, I think the goal is for the kids to get out there with their friends and a have fun."

Julie Martin enrolled her four kids in the program to add more structure to their lives.

“When I saw this I was just thrilled because we were looking for something that would be structured," said Martin, “The kids are always taking brain breaks throughout work, and then the afternoon is really just playtime we ride our bikes, run around, so I was looking for something a little more structured and I came across this Fun Fit 45 and I thought ‘this is going to be perfect.”

