Quad City leaders encourage residents to fill out 2020 Census by September 30

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Members of the Quad City Complete Count Committee are encouraging all residents to complete their 2020 Census.

The deadline to complete the 2020 Census, which had been extended to October 31, 2020 as a result of COVID-19, will now be ending on September 30, 2020.

Davenport and Bettendorf officials have announced locations where residents can fill out the 2020 Census.

In Bettendorf, residents who have not filled out the 2020 Census are invited to the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street, Bettendorf, on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Census representatives will be available from 12:00 – 7:00 p.m. to help individuals fill out the Census online. Computers will be available at the convention center. No appointment necessary. Each person who fills out the Census at the Waterfront Convention Center will receive a $5 Dairy Queen gift card. Face masks are required. If you do not have a face mask, one will be provided at the door. Social distancing will be practiced.

In Davenport, residents are invited to an event which will allow citizens to complete their Census if they have not done so yet. The event will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Main Street and Fairmount Library branches. Residents who complete their Census during this event will receive a Whitey’s gift card and Census gear for their participation. Census workers will be available on site to assist residents with any questions they may have.

City leaders say Davenport has a current self-response rate of 68.5%, lower than the City’s self-response rate of 71% during the 2010 Census.

“It is estimated that for each resident who is counted in Davenport, the City receives $1,600 annually in various forms of federal funding, such as money for housing programs, infrastructure improvements, and school funding,” said Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, chair of the Davenport Complete Count Committee. “At our current response rate, Davenport stands to miss out on nearly $14 million in funding annually. Over ten years, this will amount to a $140 million dollar loss of federal funding in our community.”

Meginnis says the Census also determines how many people will represent Davenport in state and federal legislatures.

The Complete Count Committee says it has encouraged businesses and local organizations to allow their employees to complete the Census while at work and to open up their facilities for community members to utilize technology to complete the Census.

