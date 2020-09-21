Advertisement

Rock Island County deputies arrest man on pending domestic battery, firearm charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man on pending domestic battery and other charges on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Taylor Drive for a report of a domestic battery and a man with a gun at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say they saw the victim located in an adjacent apartment with injuries upon arrival.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office says Anthony A. Dann, 25, was taken into custody. Deputies say his pending charges include the following:

  • Aggravated Domestic Battery (felony)
  • Unlawful Use of Weapons (felony)
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (felony)
  • Criminal Trespass (misdemeanor)

Dann’s first court appearance is on Monday at 1 p.m. His bond is pending to be set by the judge.

