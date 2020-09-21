Rock Island County Health dept. to offer drive-through flu shot clinic

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Department will be offering a drive-through flu shot clinic on September 30.

In a release on Monday officials with the county’s health department announced there will be a socially-distanced drive-through flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will be held at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction on 78th Avenue in Milan. The event is open to anyone.

The health department will also be offering walk-in flu vaccination clinics inside the department. That is located at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island. The clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on October 13, 20, 27 and November 10. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced.

“This year is it vitally important for everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine because COVID-19 and serious cases of influenza use the same health care resources: intensive care beds, ventilators and staff,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “COVID-19 and influenza are different viruses. You could get both. However, a flu shot greatly reduces the probability that you will get the flu. Please get the flu vaccination to help preserve health care resources and take care of our community’s health.”

Officials say at the county’s flu shot clinics there are no out-of-pocket expenses to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Officials ask that you bring all insurance cards with you to the drive-through and walk-in clinics. Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered.

For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $55 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted.

For more information, please call the health department at 309-794-7080.

