Advertisement

Rock Island County Health dept. to offer drive-through flu shot clinic

The health department will also be offering walk-in flu vaccination clinics inside the department.
The Rock Island County Department will be offering a drive-through flu shot clinic on September 30. (MGN)
The Rock Island County Department will be offering a drive-through flu shot clinic on September 30. (MGN)(MGN)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Department will be offering a drive-through flu shot clinic on September 30.

In a release on Monday officials with the county’s health department announced there will be a socially-distanced drive-through flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will be held at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction on 78th Avenue in Milan. The event is open to anyone.

The health department will also be offering walk-in flu vaccination clinics inside the department. That is located at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island. The clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on October 13, 20, 27 and November 10. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced.

“This year is it vitally important for everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine because COVID-19 and serious cases of influenza use the same health care resources: intensive care beds, ventilators and staff,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “COVID-19 and influenza are different viruses. You could get both. However, a flu shot greatly reduces the probability that you will get the flu. Please get the flu vaccination to help preserve health care resources and take care of our community’s health.”

Officials say at the county’s flu shot clinics there are no out-of-pocket expenses to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Officials ask that you bring all insurance cards with you to the drive-through and walk-in clinics. Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered.

For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $55 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted.

For more information, please call the health department at 309-794-7080.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One air-lifted in Henry County accident

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The male victim sustained a head injury and was air-lifted from the scene.

News

Knox County deputies say two Toulon men drowned in a lake on Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Deputies say the two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

News

Quad City leaders encourage residents to fill out 2020 Census by September 30

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is now September 30, 2020.

News

Rock Island County deputies arrest man on pending domestic battery, firearm charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Deputies say they responded to a report of a domestic battery and a man with a gun Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

Illinois announces new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Health officials in Illinois have announced 1,477 new cases of COVID-19. Additionally, officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7 new deaths.

Iowa News

Iowa officials ID body found in burning ditch near Kellogg

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing sites to open in Kewanee, Toulon in October

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The sites will all be drive-through with no walk-ups.

News

Frackies Pub & Grub says a brick was thrown through their front door Monday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Frackies Pub & Grub is asking anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department.

News

Davenport firefighters respond to car fire Monday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Free meals available to all Davenport Community School District students

Updated: 5 hours ago