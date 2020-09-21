Sunny & milder start to the week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Hazy sunshine is on tap today along with highs in the mid 70s. We will continue this stretch of quiet weather through the work week with plenty of sunshine each day and highs generally in the 70s and 80s. A cold front will finally arrive this weekend bringing rain chances back into the fold by Saturday night and Sunday morning.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 76°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 55°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 78°.

