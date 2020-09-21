Temporary COVID-19 testing sites to open in Kewanee, Toulon in October

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry and Stark County Health Departments say two temporary COVID-19 testing sites will open in Kewanee and Toulon in October.

The health departments, the Henry County Office of Emergency Management, and OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center will be holding three drive-through COVID-19 community based testing sites.

Kewanee

Saturday, October 3, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – 700 Elliott St., Kewanee (former Kewanee Hospital Site)

Tuesday, October 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – 700 Elliott St., Kewanee (former Kewanee Hospital Site)

Toulon

Saturday, October 10, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Stark County High School, 418 S. Franklin St., Toulon

The sites will all be drive-through with no walk-ups.

Health officials say those who come to the drive-through must wear a mask, show an ID and insurance card (if applicable), have a working car window and remain in the car once in line.

Health officials say anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be tested. The symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

Health officials say anyone may be tested. Symptoms and referrals are not required. No appointment is needed. Also, tests should be covered by insurance. Health officials say those without coverage can still receive a test.

“We want to encourage testing, especially if you think you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or if you got a call from the health department telling you that you may have been exposed,” said Duane Stevens, Administrator for the Henry-Stark County Public Health Departments. “Additional community-based testing will also help us get a better idea of the prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities.”

For general questions about COVID-19, call the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

