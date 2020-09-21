Turning to a New Season

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Fall starts on Tuesday at 8:31 AM!

For the first week of fall, the temperature outlook favors warmer temperatures in our area.

With that in mind, for this time of year the Quad Cities has high temperatures around 74 degrees and lows near 51 degrees.

It’s looking up from here! Temperatures in the mornings will reach the 50 degree mark by Tuesday and that is the day high temperatures will near 80 degrees.

Wondering about rain? This week is a good one to get a car wash because we’ll be dry! The next rain chance for the area will be on Sunday morning.

