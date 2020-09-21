Advertisement

Turning to a New Season

Fall Starts on Tuesday, but will it feel like it?
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Fall starts on Tuesday at 8:31 AM!

For the first week of fall, the temperature outlook favors warmer temperatures in our area.

The temperature outlook for the first week of fall shows there will be a chance for warmer temperatures.
The temperature outlook for the first week of fall shows there will be a chance for warmer temperatures.(kwqc)

With that in mind, for this time of year the Quad Cities has high temperatures around 74 degrees and lows near 51 degrees.

It’s looking up from here! Temperatures in the mornings will reach the 50 degree mark by Tuesday and that is the day high temperatures will near 80 degrees.

High temperatures Monday, September 21 through Friday, September 25. *Updated: 10:45 PM Sunday, September 20
High temperatures Monday, September 21 through Friday, September 25. *Updated: 10:45 PM Sunday, September 20(kwqc)

Wondering about rain? This week is a good one to get a car wash because we’ll be dry! The next rain chance for the area will be on Sunday morning.

The precipitation outlook for the first week of fall shows most will not have much rain.
The precipitation outlook for the first week of fall shows most will not have much rain.(kwqc)

