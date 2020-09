ALBANDY, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order has been issued for the Village of Albany, Illinois.

Village of Albany officials say the water tower drained overnight and are aren’t sure why. However, they say the village is in the middle of switching over to a new well.

There is no water at all right now and when there is, officials say it will need to be boiled.

