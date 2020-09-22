Advertisement

Celebrate Fall in the Pumpkin Patch

Wallace’s Garden Center has it all
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Get a look at all the festive fall fare available at Wallace’s Garden Center in Bettendorf. Mums, pumpkins, gourds, hay bales, and other decorative items are plentiful (for now!). You can even get photos of the family in the safe, outdoor spaces. Due to COVID there are a few changes to this year’s fall fest---no food or bouncy houses---but everything else is in place. Enjoy Paula’s video segment recently captured at the longtime Quad Cities' business.

Wallace’s Garden Center / 2605 Devils Glen Rd / Bettendorf, Iowa / 563-332-4711

Posted by Wallaces Garden Center on Sunday, September 20, 2020

