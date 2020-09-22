Advertisement

Davenport Library deploys O.W.L to make Wi-Fi more accessible

The O.W.L. is meant to allow students and families connect to free Wi-Fi
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Earlier this year, the Davenport Public Library received an Outreached Wheeled Library, otherwise known as the O.W.L., which is designed to bring books and resources to people across Davenport. According to Community Outreach Supervisor Brittany Peacock, they found a new way to use the O.W.L. as students returned to the classroom online this year.

“The original idea was to circulate items to people that can’t come to the library, but with the pandemic, those kinds of services were hard to do, so we thought ‘well, how can we still be a good service to our community right now and how can we best benefit them?’" said Peacock, "so we knew that it (the O.W.L.) was a mobile hotspot and we thought ‘oh my gosh, these kids are going to be studying remotely’ so we thought ‘let’s do it! Let’s get it out here in the community!’”

Five days a week, the O.W.L. will drive around to elementary schools or public parks and will allow anyone to connect to the O.W.L.'s Wi-Fi for free.

And Peacock said the O.W.L. is already being put to good use, as well as the Wi-Fi that’s provided at the libraries themselves.

“We’re averaging six cars at each stop that we do but here at the library we have, on average every hour, we have at least four or five people that come in that would love to use our Wi-Fi," said Peacock.

Davenport Public Libraries are currently limiting time for people to use computers but have Wi-Fi accessible outside their buildings and in their parking lots 24/7. Peacock said the decision to limit access was tough.

“We’ve seen a lot of people come in, they want to use our wifi, they want to use our services, unfortunately with the pandemic, it’s harder for us to accommodate long trips," said Peacock, “We are definitely empathetic, we don’t want to have to scale back, but at the end of the day we have to protect our community and by alternating our services so we can accommodate as best we can."

For a full list of when and where the O.W.L. will be next, the Library has listed all upcoming times and dates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fall is falling!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Fall 2020 begins Tuesday morning as the Autumnal Equinox occurs.

News

Fall is falling!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday marks the Autumnal Equinox, or the arrival of Fall

News

One air-lifted in Henry County accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The male victim sustained a head injury and was air-lifted from the scene.

News

Rock Island County Health dept. to offer drive-through flu shot clinic

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Rock Island County Department will be offering a drive-through flu shot clinic on September 30.

Latest News

News

Knox County deputies say two Toulon men drowned in a lake on Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Deputies say the two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

News

Quad City leaders encourage residents to fill out 2020 Census by September 30

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is now September 30, 2020.

News

Rock Island County deputies arrest man on pending domestic battery, firearm charges

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Deputies say they responded to a report of a domestic battery and a man with a gun Saturday morning.

News

Illinois announces new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
Health officials in Illinois have announced 1,477 new cases of COVID-19. Additionally, officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7 new deaths.

Iowa News

Iowa officials ID body found in burning ditch near Kellogg

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing sites to open in Kewanee, Toulon in October

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The sites will all be drive-through with no walk-ups.