Davenport police presence at Sturdevant, West Pleasant Street Tuesday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police were seen outside Sturdevant Street and West Pleasant Street at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

A TV6 crew on scene saw officers surrounding a house and heard them tell a person inside of the house to come out.

This is a developing story. TV6 is working to find out more information from police.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.