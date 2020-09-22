Advertisement

Davenport police presence at Sturdevant, West Pleasant Street Tuesday morning

Davenport police were seen outside Sturdevant Street and West Pleasant Street at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police were seen outside Sturdevant Street and West Pleasant Street at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

A TV6 crew on scene saw officers surrounding a house and heard them tell a person inside of the house to come out.

This is a developing story. TV6 is working to find out more information from police.

