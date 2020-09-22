Advertisement

Fall is falling!

Tuesday morning the Autumnal Equinox occurs - marking the time of thick sweaters and all things pumpkin spice!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Sep. 21, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At 8:31 in the morning on Tuesday, Fall 2020 will arrive. Maybe some of you are anxious to get another season closer to the end of 2020. Direct sunlight will hit at the equator, at that time, and theoretical equal daylight will bathe the earth. For the Northern Hemisphere Fall will begin, and we will be heading into our cold season. In the Southern Hemisphere, Spring will begin as they start to warm up toward Summer. Our nights will now grow longer. Monday, the last full day of Summer 2020, the sun set at 7 pm. We won’t get a sunset that late again in the Quad Cities until the middle of March 2021. Even though Fall actually begins at a specific time you’ve probably seen a hint around the region as those leaves are already starting to change color. Like it or not, it’s another sign that 2020 is slip-sliding away!

