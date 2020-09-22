Advertisement

Police say suspect at large after shooting at Henry County deputies

Geneseo School District is on lockdown
The Henry County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Jeffery R. Blunk after police say he shot at deputies during an attempted traffic stop Tuesday morning.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Jeffery R. Blunk after police say he shot at deputies during an attempted traffic stop Tuesday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Geneseo School District confirmed with TV6 that parents were notified of a district-wide lockdown Tuesday morning due to a police matter.

The Geneseo Police Department issued a press release with the following information:

At approximately 4:22 a.m., Geneseo police were notified that deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop in the Village of Atkinson.

During this traffic stop, police say Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, of Geneseo fired a shotgun at the deputies.

Deputies say they did not return fire, however, the suspect was able to run from the scene.

Geneseo Police say that’s when they began assisting in the search for Blunk, who was last seen in Geneseo.

The Geneseo School District was notified and, through an abundance of caution, has placed all schools on lockdown.

Officers with the US Marshall’s Service, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Geneseo Police Department are all assisting in the ongoing search for Blunk.

Anyone who knows about the whereabouts of Blunk is asked to call 911.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says Blunk was wearing a gray shirt, khaki pants and his hair is bleached blonde.

Do not approach Blunk as he is considered armed and dangerous.

