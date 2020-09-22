Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,531 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,531 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 277,266 cases, including 8,486 deaths.

In Rock Island County, the health department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 2,921.

Health officials say 16 patients are being hospitalized in Rock Island County. The number of deaths from the virus stands at 79 in the county.

New Rock Island County cases:

  • 1 man in his 60s
  • 3 men in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 1 man in his 30s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 1 woman in her 50s
  • 1 woman in her 20s
  • 4 girls in their teens

New Illinois deaths:

  • Coles County: 2 males 80s
  • Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Crawford County: 1 male 70s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 80s
  • Greene County: 1 female 90s
  • Jefferson County; 1 male 50s
  • Jersey County: 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s
  • LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
  • Livingston County: 1 female 80s
  • Madison County: 1 female 80s
  • McLean County: 1 male 80s
  • Morgan County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 70s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 15 – September 21 is 3.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 41,829 tests for a total of 5,185,216.

As of Monday night, 1,455 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 367 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

