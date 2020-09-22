Advertisement

Iowa officials report 491 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths Tuesday

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 491 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 19 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials reported a total of 81,150 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa and 1,285 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 3,497 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 744,863 since the pandemic began.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 285 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 37 admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 72 are in the ICU.

