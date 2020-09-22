It’s Fall y’all

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fall officially arrives at 8:31AM, but it will feel more like summer this week. Hold on to those warm temps because we start to cool things off very quickly. By mid October our average highs are in the 60s and lows in the 40s. This is normally the time we see the leaves change and our first frost and hard freeze. Our earliest snow on record is 10/15/18, but the average first snowfall is 11/21. By the end of fall we will have lost almost another three hours of daylight and our sun will be setting at 4:35PM.

