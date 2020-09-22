Officials hold press conference following death of Grinnell man
KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.
TV6 is covering a press conference out of Henry County, Illinois following a developing breaking news story. TV6′s sister station, KCRG, is covering the press conference following the death of Michael Williams.
You can watch the press conference below:
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the body is that of 44-year-old Michael Williams, of Grinnell.
His body was found after authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a fire in a ditch near Kellogg.
Officials responded and quickly extinguished the flames, then found Williams' body.
Police have not given any information on how Williams died, but have declared his death a homicide.
Grinnell College canceled classes Monday in light of Williams' death.
