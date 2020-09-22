Advertisement

Officials hold press conference following death of Grinnell man

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the body is that of 44-year-old Michael Williams, of Grinnell.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the body is that of 44-year-old Michael Williams, of Grinnell.
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.

TV6 is covering a press conference out of Henry County, Illinois following a developing breaking news story. TV6′s sister station, KCRG, is covering the press conference following the death of Michael Williams.

You can watch the press conference below:

Jasper County homicide update

WATCH: Jasper County homicide investigation update The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Grinnell Police Department and Iowa-Nebraska NAACP will be providing updates on the investigation following the death of Michael Williams. https://www.kcrg.com

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the body is that of 44-year-old Michael Williams, of Grinnell.

His body was found after authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a fire in a ditch near Kellogg.

Officials responded and quickly extinguished the flames, then found Williams' body.

Police have not given any information on how Williams died, but have declared his death a homicide.

Grinnell College canceled classes Monday in light of Williams' death.

