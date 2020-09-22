Advertisement

QCA Business COVID Survival Story

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tiphanie Cannon, owner of Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, is a Zoom interview guest to discuss the challenges her small business faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. She shares the bakery’s revival story describing the despair felt during the initial shutdown in March to how well things are now going since Oh So Sweet adjusted to expanding the online business (see the online ordering menu here) to offering curbside pick up. This is an example of how a business had to shift gears which led to a different kind of success. Cannon says leaning in on the website expansion is now prompting her to develop an app for customers to use in the future which will further streamline the ordering process.

This segment was sponsored by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The website and web address was featured at the end of the segment. ThisIsIowa.com is a great resource site for anyone interested in living, working, or visiting the state of Iowa.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street / Davenport, IA 52801 / 563-345-YUMM (9866)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

The Most Amazing Harvest

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The Most Amazing Harvest went viral because it was a love story. A group of people came together for a fellow farmer, not expecting anything in return. After all, there's no better crop that a bountiful harvest of friends.

Paula Sands Live

Fitness Beyond Exercise

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This gym's philosophy is that fitness is about more than just exercise---including building emotional, spiritual, and physical health.

News

Water tower drained in Albany, Illinois

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Ottier
There was no running water in Albany, Ill. Tuesday morning. The water tower drained overnight.

News

Boil order issued for Village of Albany

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Village of Albany officials say the water tower drained overnight.

Latest News

News

Quad City leaders encourage residents to fill out 2020 Census by September 30

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing sites to open in Kewanee, Toulon in October

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Knox County deputies say two Toulon men drowned in a lake on Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Savanna police say two suspects are in custody after drive-by shooting Sunday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Davenport police presence at Sturdevant, West Pleasant Street Tuesday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A police presence was seen at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

KWQC

It’s Fall y’all

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Welcome to fall