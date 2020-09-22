QCA Business COVID Survival Story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tiphanie Cannon, owner of Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, is a Zoom interview guest to discuss the challenges her small business faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. She shares the bakery’s revival story describing the despair felt during the initial shutdown in March to how well things are now going since Oh So Sweet adjusted to expanding the online business (see the online ordering menu here) to offering curbside pick up. This is an example of how a business had to shift gears which led to a different kind of success. Cannon says leaning in on the website expansion is now prompting her to develop an app for customers to use in the future which will further streamline the ordering process.

This segment was sponsored by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The website and web address was featured at the end of the segment. ThisIsIowa.com is a great resource site for anyone interested in living, working, or visiting the state of Iowa.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street / Davenport, IA 52801 / 563-345-YUMM (9866)

