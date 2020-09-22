It’s officially Fall, but it will feel like Summer

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Welcome to the first day of Fall, featuring warm, hazy sunshine and temperatures at or above normal, ranging from the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Smoke from western wildfires will continue to produce hazy skies and affect air quality. That trend will stick with us through the rest of the week, with our next best chance for rain developing late Saturday night into early Sunday. Once that front moves through the region, look for cooler temperatures in the 70′s, and sunshine on Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Warm, hazy sunshine. High: 80°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds overnight. Low: 56°.

WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix. Hazy and warm. High: 79°.

