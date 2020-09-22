Advertisement

It’s officially Fall, but it will feel like Summer

Look for highs in the 70′s to near 80° through Saturday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Welcome to the first day of Fall, featuring warm, hazy sunshine and temperatures at or above normal, ranging from the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Smoke from western wildfires will continue to produce hazy skies and affect air quality. That trend will stick with us through the rest of the week, with our next best chance for rain developing late Saturday night into early Sunday. Once that front moves through the region, look for cooler temperatures in the 70′s, and sunshine on Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Warm, hazy sunshine. High: 80°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  A few passing clouds overnight. Low: 56°.

WEDNESDAY:  A sun/cloud mix. Hazy and warm. High: 79°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

It's Fall y'all

Updated: 8 hours ago

Forecast

Temps warm as Fall arrives!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Fall starts with sunshine and warm temperatures

Updated: 8 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Fall begins with warmer temps

Updated: 17 hours ago
Fall begins with warmer temps

Latest News

Forecast

Temps warm as Fall arrives!

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sunny & milder start to the week

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:30 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Fall starts tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:29 AM CDT

Forecast

Warmer temperatures to start fall

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Warmer temperatures to enter fall

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
Warmer temperatures will arrive to enter fall.

Forecast

Warmer temperatures to start fall

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast