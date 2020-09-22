Advertisement

Temps warm as Fall arrives!

Heading to around 80 for daily highs through Saturday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures highlight our weather pattern today and much of the rest of this week. We will hit the upper 70s and low 80s today and tomorrow. Haze from wildfire smoke to our west will be thin again today and have an impact on our air quality. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we will warm back into the 80s on Friday and Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. This will bring back scattered storm chances late Saturday into Sunday morning. Behind the front it will start to feel like fall with highs in the 60s and 70s next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 80°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 56°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 79°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

It's Fall y'all

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Forecast

Fall starts with sunshine and warm temperatures

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Fall begins with warmer temps

Updated: 9 hours ago
Fall begins with warmer temps

Forecast

Temps warm as Fall arrives!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny & milder start to the week

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:30 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Fall starts tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:29 AM CDT

Forecast

Warmer temperatures to start fall

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Warmer temperatures to enter fall

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
Warmer temperatures will arrive to enter fall.

Forecast

Warmer temperatures to start fall

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

More Sunshine & Warmth Ahead

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast