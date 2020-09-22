Temps warm as Fall arrives!

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures highlight our weather pattern today and much of the rest of this week. We will hit the upper 70s and low 80s today and tomorrow. Haze from wildfire smoke to our west will be thin again today and have an impact on our air quality. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we will warm back into the 80s on Friday and Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. This will bring back scattered storm chances late Saturday into Sunday morning. Behind the front it will start to feel like fall with highs in the 60s and 70s next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 80°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 56°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 79°.

