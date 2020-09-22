Advertisement

The Most Amazing Harvest

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -

In the summer of 2015, Galva farmer Carl Bates was diagnosed with terminal cancer. In this time of hardship with only a few months left to live, Bates became concerned with how he would harvest his crops. On Sep. 25, 2015, 40 local farmers brought 10 combines and multiple tractors and wagons to help him, and his 450 acres were harvested in 10 hours.

The story was covered by KWQC-TV6, CNN, Buzzfeed, Today.com and other news sources, and now, the widow of this farmer, Pam Bates, has written and published a book about it with the help of her twin sister, Paula Patty. Both were guests on a segment of PSL to talk about the story itself and the reasons she felt compelled to tell the story in a book titled The Most Amazing Harvest. It was simply that she felt called by God to highlight how we can recognize miracles in our lives despite difficulties. The two spent three years writing the book, and they wrote it even as they traveled to places such as Wisconsin, Nashville, Alabama and Rome.

The book had been available in an e-book format since June but the traditional book comes out on Sept. 22, 2020. It is available from Amazon and will be in all major bookstores. You can also find out more about their story on their website www.themostamazingharvest.com

Carl Bates, who died Nov. 1, 2015, at age 55, was a man of true perseverance. Throughout his life, he dealt with many health issues, including surviving childhood cancer, having one of his legs amputated, and the prospect of a second amputation. Still, he never let these challenges stop him from working on the farm.

Bates and Patty have partnered with OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois - Heller Center for Kids with Cancer.  This organization provides non-medical services to the childhood cancer patients during and after treatment to help these children thrive and not just survive their cancer.  Pam & Paula knew these services would have been helpful to Carl and his family when he had childhood cancer.  A portion of every book sold will be donated to The Heller Center.

#humbled #blessed #themostamazingharvest

Posted by The Most Amazing Harvest on Monday, September 21, 2020

