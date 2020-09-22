Advertisement

Water tower drained in Albany, Illinois

Albany, Illinois is without running water. When water returns, a boil order will take effect
Albany, Illinois is without running water. When water returns, a boil order will take effect(MGN)
By Morgan Ottier
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The village of Albany, Illinois is reporting that its water tower drained overnight, Monday into Tuesday.

Right now, it’s unclear why the tower drained. A valve was replaced back in May of 2020 and village officials tells TV6 that they’re in the middle of switching over to a new well.

Meantime, there’s no water at all right now. When there is, a boil order with be in effect.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boil order issued for Village of Albany

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Village of Albany officials say the water tower drained overnight.

News

Quad City leaders encourage residents to fill out 2020 Census by September 30

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Temporary COVID-19 testing sites to open in Kewanee, Toulon in October

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Knox County deputies say two Toulon men drowned in a lake on Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Savanna police say two suspects are in custody after drive-by shooting Sunday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Davenport police presence at Sturdevant, West Pleasant Street Tuesday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A police presence was seen at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

KWQC

It’s Fall y’all

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Welcome to fall

News

Davenport Library deploys O.W.L to make Wi-Fi more accessible

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The O.W.L. is meant to allow students and families connect to Wi-Fi in public places

News

Fall is falling!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Fall 2020 begins Tuesday morning as the Autumnal Equinox occurs.

News

Fall is falling!

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tuesday marks the Autumnal Equinox, or the arrival of Fall