Water tower drained in Albany, Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The village of Albany, Illinois is reporting that its water tower drained overnight, Monday into Tuesday.

Right now, it’s unclear why the tower drained. A valve was replaced back in May of 2020 and village officials tells TV6 that they’re in the middle of switching over to a new well.

Meantime, there’s no water at all right now. When there is, a boil order with be in effect.

