Autumnal Equinox (First Alert Weather Lab 09-23-2020)

Fall has started and there are changes to come.
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - With the Autumnal Equinox officially starting the fall season Tuesday, many have been preparing for the changes to come.

The Autumnal Equinox was on September 22, 2020 at 8:31 AM.

During an equinox there is sunlight directly over the equator and will result in close to equal hours of day and night. For the Quad Cities, on September 22 there was 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight. The day that there will be true equal day and night here will be on September 25.

During an equinox sunlight is directly over the equator.
During an equinox sunlight is directly over the equator.(KWQC)

To take a quick look at daylight over the next few months, there will be less of it with each passing day. Since the middle of August, there has been a loss of 2.5-3 minutes daily, and this trend will continue until the end of October.

By the time we reach Halloween, the day before Daylight Saving Time ends, we will lose close to two hours of daylight. Finally, by the end of fall, December 21, there will be just over 9 hours of daylight.

For temperatures in the first few days of fall, afternoons will be warmer compared to the average high of 74 degrees. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected through Saturday before we start to see cooler air to start the next week.

Daylight in the Quad Cities throughout fall will decrease by almost 3 hours.
Daylight in the Quad Cities throughout fall will decrease by almost 3 hours.(KWQC)

