Clinton Fire Department responds to apartment fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to a report of a structure fire burning through two different apartments.

According to a press release, firefighters responded to the call around 11 a.m. and found the two-story residential building in the area of 7th Avenue with light smoke coming from the first floor. Officials say the building owner was on site at the time and said everyone was evacuated.

The department says firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire quickly, containing it to the room it started in.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.

