Crush Anxiety & Depression

When you change the way you THINK, you can change the way you FEEL. David D. Burns, MD, is interviewed via Zoom as a PSL guest to discuss his book Feeling Great: The Revolutionary New Treatment for Depression and Anxiety and the success of utilizing cognitive therapy. Burns is currently Adjunct Clinical Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Burns had set out to prove wrong the idea that positive thinking could lead to powerful results in turning around depression or anxiety patients. He found out that changing thought patterns DOES lead to meaningful results in helping patients live happier, less anxious lives.

Dr. Burns delivers an uplifting message: negative feelings like depression, inadequacy, and anxiety do not result from what’s WRONG with you, but what’s RIGHT with you! We all know that many people have lived with depression and anxiety for years without tangible change. Why? Dr. Burns shares innovative new techniques that make ultra-rapid change possible. Some of the revelations in the book and interview include:

1. Discover that depression and anxiety say something really good—or even great—about you and your core values!

2. Pinpoint and eliminate the powerful forces that keep you stuck

3. Learn that your thoughts, and not the circumstances of your life, create all of your feelings

4. Discover why depression and anxiety are the world’s oldest cons

5. Crush the ten types of distorted thoughts that rob you of happiness and self-esteem

6. Learn why self-acceptance is the greatest change a human being can make.

7. Let go of the idea that you have a “self” that is flawed, defective, inferior or just not good enough

Feeling Great: The Revolutionary New New Treatment for Depression and Anxiety by Dr. David D. Burns, MD. The author has previously written and released the very success 1999 book, Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy.

