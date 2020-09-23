Advertisement

Crush Anxiety & Depression

Part Two
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 23, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

When you change the way you THINK, you can change the way you FEEL. David D. Burns, MD, is interviewed via Zoom as a PSL guest to discuss his book Feeling Great: The Revolutionary New Treatment for Depression and Anxiety and the success of utilizing cognitive therapy. Burns is currently Adjunct Clinical Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

In this second PSL segment, Dr. Burns talks more about cognitive therapy success and relapse. He continues his “Karen” story where this patient (without drugs!) was able to enter into a life filled with joy and euphoria. Most of his patients are able to recover after one two-hour therapy session. This is not to say that there won’t be days where you fall into old thinking that leads to anxiety or depression, but you can always go back to whatever therapy originally worked for you by using those tools again.

Dr. Burns delivers an uplifting message: negative feelings like depression, inadequacy, and anxiety do not result from what’s WRONG with you, but what’s RIGHT with you! We all know that many people have lived with depression and anxiety for years without tangible change. Why? Dr. Burns shares innovative new techniques that make ultra-rapid change possible. Some of the revelations in the book and interview include:

1. Discover that depression and anxiety say something really good—or even great—about you and your core values!

2. Pinpoint and eliminate the powerful forces that keep you stuck

3. Learn that your thoughts, and not the circumstances of your life, create all of your feelings

4. Discover why depression and anxiety are the world’s oldest cons

5. Crush the ten types of distorted thoughts that rob you of happiness and self-esteem

6. Learn why self-acceptance is the greatest change a human being can make.

7. Let go of the idea that you have a “self” that is flawed, defective, inferior or just not good enough

The book is available everywhere books are sold including Amazon (link below).

Feeling Great: The Revolutionary New New Treatment for Depression and Anxiety by Dr. David D. Burns, MD. The author has previously written and released the very success 1999 book, Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy.

Dr. David Burns on FACEBOOK

