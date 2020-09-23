Davenport menswear store established in 1867 set to close

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “After 27 years in business, (we) have decided to hang up our tape measures," said Syndicate Hub Co-Owner Sue Brunsma.

After being established in 1867, Syndicate Hub in Davenport will be closing following a retirement sale. According to Brunsma, the store will close following after the inventory is gone.

“If somebody comes with a big enough truck and a big enough check, we’re closed tomorrow," said Brunsma.

Although the move is hard for Brumsa and her husband and co-owner, Mere.

“It’s bittersweet, I mean we love the Quad Cities we love our community our customers have been so loyal, there’s been a lot of tears the last couple of weeks as we’ve let our clients know, but it’s time," said Brunsma.

The store will have a private sale on Wednesday, September 23 and will open to public indefinitely on September 24.

