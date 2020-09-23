Advertisement

Fall Flavors in Family Dinners

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, came back for a second segment to demo preparation for Butternut Squash Bisque & Autumn Salad as depicted on Page 49 in the most recent issue of Seasons magazine, always available for free at Hy-Vee grocery stores. See links below for complete recipe information for both parts of the suggested meal.

Butternut Squash Bisque recipe is HERE.

Autumn Salad recipe is HERE.

