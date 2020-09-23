Advertisement

Farmers deal with crop damage from derecho as harvest season begins

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONAHUE, Iowa (KWQC) -

It’s now harvest season and farmers are dealing with the challenges the derecho left on their crops. Dry weather combined with the high winds of the August 10th derecho, left some fields with significant damage.

“There are some spots that are just fine, some are sort of bad, and some are really bad. I would say it’s about a third, and a third, and a third,” says John Maxwell, owner of Cinnamon Ridge Farms.

John estimates it will take 40% longer to harvest his fields because of the storm. He hopes to be done by thanksgiving.

The spotty fields will still yield a crop, but harvesting poses another problem.

“A lot of the grain bins where we store also took a big hit so that’s a challenge too because we have a the crop but where do we put it because we don’t have the storage space at this time so it will all work out but it’s a very tough situation,” Maxwell says. “You work as much as you can from sun up to sun down and keep putting acres behind you and eventually you get the job done."

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police remove explosives from suspect’s vehicle in Geneseo

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with the city of Geneseo took to Facebook Wednesday afternoon to urge residents to avoid an area of South Oakwood Avenue.

Derecho 2020

Farmers deal with crop damage after derecho

Updated: 1 hour ago
Farmers are dealing with the effects of the derecho on their crops during harvest.

News

North Scott High School returns to in-person learning next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
After a week of temporary online learning, North Scott High School will return to in-person classes on Monday.

News

Niabi Zoo says goodbye to African lion, Nala

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
In a release, officials said their 17-year-old African female lion, Nala, was “humanely euthanized” on Monday due to advanced bone cancer.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials announce new coronavirus cases, 20+ deaths Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 279,114 cases, including 8,508 deaths.

News

Iowa officials report 856 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials reported a total of 82,006 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

News

Quad Cities Halloween event ‘Noogiefest’ to be held virtually this October

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Illinois, too, prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It is unclear when Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will announce the decision.

News

Niabi Zoo euthanizes Nala the lion after battle with bone cancer

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Rock Island-Milan School District awarded $40,000 in digital equity funds

Updated: 12 hours ago