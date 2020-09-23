Farmers deal with crop damage from derecho as harvest season begins

DONAHUE, Iowa (KWQC) -

It’s now harvest season and farmers are dealing with the challenges the derecho left on their crops. Dry weather combined with the high winds of the August 10th derecho, left some fields with significant damage.

“There are some spots that are just fine, some are sort of bad, and some are really bad. I would say it’s about a third, and a third, and a third,” says John Maxwell, owner of Cinnamon Ridge Farms.

John estimates it will take 40% longer to harvest his fields because of the storm. He hopes to be done by thanksgiving.

The spotty fields will still yield a crop, but harvesting poses another problem.

“A lot of the grain bins where we store also took a big hit so that’s a challenge too because we have a the crop but where do we put it because we don’t have the storage space at this time so it will all work out but it’s a very tough situation,” Maxwell says. “You work as much as you can from sun up to sun down and keep putting acres behind you and eventually you get the job done."

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.