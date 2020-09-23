Advertisement

Few more clouds today thanks to Beta

Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s will continue into the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A few more clouds will be around today, especially south of I-80 as the remnants of Beta continue to bring rain along the gulf coast. Outside of a few clouds our weather pattern remains relatively unchanged. We will have highs in the 70s and 80s today through Friday and then a cold front arrives Saturday bringing minor rain chances to our area. A stronger cold front will arrive next week bringing a fall like chill to the area and by Tuesday highs will be in the 50s and 60s and it will be quite breezy.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 79°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 77°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

