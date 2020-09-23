Advertisement

Havencrest Castle Tours

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -

One of the most extraordinary landmarks in our entire region is a castle in Savanna, Illinois. Havencrest Castle is owned by acclaimed artist, Alan St. George---who also lives in the mansion. St. George is PSL’s guest Zooming in from the new Memorial Hall in his home.

The interview features the love story which is the important history of this landmark. Basically, Alan and his late wife, Adrianne, bought the large home in 1976 with a simple plan to renovate it. The renovations got out of control since they “weren’t practical people”. In the end, the St. Georges quadrupled the size of the house which has become the castle that it is today. The motto of the castle is “Where Love Always Reigns”.

Havencrest Castle is open for tours now through November 1, 2020 on the weekends only. If interested in obtaining tickets, click here. Tours happen annually in the spring as well.

Havencrest Castle / 140 N 5th Street / Savanna, IL 61074 / 815-273-3900

Posted by Havencrest Castle on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

