Healthy After School Snacks

HyVee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, came back for a segment featuring practical and nutritious options for after-school (or during virtual learning at home!) snacks. Growing kids eat a lot of food and it’s important to control what they eat (as opposed to letting them choose too much junk).
Schaeffer recommends that you pair a protein and fiber into snack choices including:
- veggies & hummus
- fruits & peanut butter (or another nut butter)
- Sargento Balanced Breaks (basically cheese & nuts)
- Kind bars
- cheese stick & piece of fruit
- Greek yogurt parfaits
- Trail mix (you can make your own!)
- Triscuits & Laughing Cow cheese
