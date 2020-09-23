Healthy After School Snacks

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

HyVee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, came back for a segment featuring practical and nutritious options for after-school (or during virtual learning at home!) snacks. Growing kids eat a lot of food and it’s important to control what they eat (as opposed to letting them choose too much junk).

Schaeffer recommends that you pair a protein and fiber into snack choices including:

veggies & hummus

fruits & peanut butter (or another nut butter)

Sargento Balanced Breaks (basically cheese & nuts)

Kind bars

cheese stick & piece of fruit

Greek yogurt parfaits

Trail mix (you can make your own!)

Triscuits & Laughing Cow cheese

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.