Illinois officials report 1,848 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,848 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 22 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 279,114 cases, including 8,508 deaths.
- Christian County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Douglas County: 1 male 60s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s
- Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 16 – September 22 is 3.5%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 46,391 tests for a total of 5,231,607.
As of Tuesday night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 351 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.