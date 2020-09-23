Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,848 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths Wednesday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,848 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 22 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 279,114 cases, including 8,508 deaths.

  • Christian County: 1 female 60s
  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Douglas County: 1 male 60s
  • Franklin County: 1 male 80s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 male 40s
  • Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 70s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 90s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 16 – September 22 is 3.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 46,391 tests for a total of 5,231,607.

As of Tuesday night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 351 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 856 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials reported a total of 82,006 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

News

Quad Cities Halloween event ‘Noogiefest’ to be held virtually this October

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Illinois, too, prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It is unclear when Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will announce the decision.

News

Rock Island-Milan School District awarded $40,000 in digital equity funds

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Quad Cities Halloween event ‘Noogiefest’ to be held virtually this October

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Noogiefest is a popular Halloween event hosted by the Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities.

Back To School

Rock Island-Milan School District awarded $40,000 in digital equity funds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will fund three years of internet service to the school district.

KWQC

Major cool down on the way next week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Might need to cover some plants next week.

News

Davenport menswear store established in 1867 set to close

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The current owners are retiring after 27 years with Syndicate Hub

News

Clinton Fire Department responds to apartment fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Clinton Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to a report of a structure fire burning through two different apartments.

News

Two Edgewood men sent to hospital following construction accident

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says two men from Edgewood, Iowa were transported from a Sherrill worksite to the Iowa hospitals after an accident Tuesday morning.