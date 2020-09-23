Illinois officials report 1,848 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,848 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 22 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 279,114 cases, including 8,508 deaths.

Christian County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Douglas County: 1 male 60s

Franklin County: 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s

Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 70s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 90s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 16 – September 22 is 3.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 46,391 tests for a total of 5,231,607.

As of Tuesday night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 351 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

