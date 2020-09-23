Advertisement

Iowa officials report 856 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 856 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 8 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials reported a total of 82,006 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 10.9% and 1,293 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 6,080 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 750,943 since the pandemic began.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 301 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 59 admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 77 are in the ICU.

