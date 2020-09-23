Major cool down on the way next week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A series of fronts will arrive over the next seven to ten days ushering our first real cold snap of the fall season. The first front will arrive this weekend bringing highs from the 80s on Saturday to the mid 70s on Sunday. Not a big cool down, but a noticeable change in temps. The second and stronger front will arrive on Monday night into Tuesday morning. This system will strengthen as it rolls through and bring stronger NW winds in to the area making Tuesday and Wednesday breezy and raw days. Highs will likely run in the 50s and 60s which is about 10º below normal for this time of year. By Thursday morning we will all be in the 30s and 40s meaning areas north of I-80 may deal with patchy frost for the first time this season. Around here we need temps to drop to about 38º for frost to develop. Our average first day of 38º temps is 9/30, so this is not out of the ordinary for us in the QCA.

