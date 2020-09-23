Advertisement

More disasters, more additions to our Quad City skies!

In addition to Western wildfire smoke, clouds from “Beta” appear
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It isn’t unusual to get clouds from old tropical systems as far north as the Quad Cities, especially if the storms make landfall along the coasts of southwestern Louisiana or Texas. Many former Hurricanes get their cloud shields drawn so far north that we can see them, at least, in our southern skies. Well, on Tuesday, that was the case with clouds from what’s left of former Tropical Storm “beta”. Another shot of “Beta” clouds will fill our skies on Wednesday, as well. What IS unusual is that our Quad City sky is impacted by TWO disasters at once. Not only did we get “beta” clouds to show up, but they moved into a sky already hazy from the smoke produced by the Western wildfires! Truly an unusual sight. But, if you saw the sunset on Tuesday, a sight you might have been glad you didn’t miss!

