Advertisement

Mount Pleasant man accused of stealing from Johnson County Agricultural Association

Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mount Pleasant man has been accused of stealing money from the Johnson County Agricultural Association and using it for personal use.

Zachery Ely Russell, 31, was hired to perform maintenance and bookkeeping duties at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Officials said in a criminal complaint that Russell stole money from the company using debit cards, a checking account and lines of credit between September 2018 and February 2020.

The criminal complaint said Russell transferred money to his personal banking account and Paypal account, and bought a 2014 Chevy Silverado and a 2018 Stampede X side by side with accessories.

Russell was also supposed to clean the fairgrounds as part of his duties, but instead he hired a commercial cleaning business to do the cleaning in October 2018 for more than $9,000.

He also reportedly wrote a check worth $4,525 from the Johnson County Agricultural Association’s bank account to himself.

Russell faces multiple theft charges.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report 1,848 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 279,114 cases, including 8,508 deaths.

News

Iowa officials report 856 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials reported a total of 82,006 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

News

Quad Cities Halloween event ‘Noogiefest’ to be held virtually this October

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Illinois, too, prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It is unclear when Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will announce the decision.

News

Rock Island-Milan School District awarded $40,000 in digital equity funds

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Quad Cities Halloween event ‘Noogiefest’ to be held virtually this October

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Noogiefest is a popular Halloween event hosted by the Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities.

Back To School

Rock Island-Milan School District awarded $40,000 in digital equity funds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will fund three years of internet service to the school district.

KWQC

Major cool down on the way next week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Might need to cover some plants next week.

News

Davenport menswear store established in 1867 set to close

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The current owners are retiring after 27 years with Syndicate Hub

News

Clinton Fire Department responds to apartment fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Clinton Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to a report of a structure fire burning through two different apartments.

News

Two Edgewood men sent to hospital following construction accident

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says two men from Edgewood, Iowa were transported from a Sherrill worksite to the Iowa hospitals after an accident Tuesday morning.