North Scott High School returns to in-person learning next week

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - After a week of temporary online learning, North Scott High School will return to in-person classes on Monday.

The school district announced there were 11 confirmed coronavirus cases last Thursday that left roughly 200 students to quarantine. The district than shifted to an online-learning model on Friday.

In a press release today, the district announced that quarantine numbers are now below 60 students and teachers are preparing for a return to face-to-face instruction on September 28.

District officials say the high school will have a 2-hour early dismissal this Friday so teachers can prepare extra material for teaching quarantined students.

Six feet of distance will be maintained in all classroom and lunch areas, according to a press release.

