Scott, Rock Island County officials prepared for Nov. 3 general election

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Preparations for the Nov. 3 General Election are well underway and the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing new challenges for organizers.

Election Day is now only six weeks away and demand for absentee and early voting in Rock Island and Scott County is already high.

According to Roxanna Moritz, Auditor and Commissioner of Elections for Scott County, about one third of registered voters in the county have already submitted early requests.

In Rock Island County, 22,000 requests have already been made, according to County Clerk Karen Kinney.

Both Illinois and Iowa allow for online, mail-in, and in-person voter registration, as well as registration on Election Day.

According to both county election officials, poll workers will be provided with protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant supplies on Election Day to protect themselves and voters.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights