Quad Cities Halloween event ‘Noogiefest’ to be held virtually this October

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The 22nd annual Noogiefest will be held virtually this year.

Noogiefest is a popular Halloween event hosted by the Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities. It a free Halloween/Fall Festival party for children and their families.

The 22nd annual Noogiefest will be held virtually throughout the day on Saturday, October 24, on the Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities Facebook page. That is where kids and families will find videos and tutorials of various activities kids can do at home.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, there will be a contactless pick-up at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities of FREE goodies to compliment the Noogiefest experience.

To receive a bag of goodies, you’re asked to RVSP at http://www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar, email kcraft@gildasclubqc.org, or call (563) 326-7504 by Thursday, October 8.

There will also be free raffles for baskets of goodies available.

