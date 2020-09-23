Police find ‘potential incendiary device’ in vehicle in Geneseo

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Residents are being asked to avoid an area in Geneseo after a “potential incendiary device” was found in a vehicle from Tuesday’s incident.

Police say the department and City Hall buildings, as well as nearby homes, have been evacuated.

“This has been done out of an abundance of caution,” police said in a release.

Residents are being asked to “stay clear” of the 100 block of South Oakwood Avenue at this time.

TV6 reached out to the police department and was transferred to Henry County officials. Henry County officials tell TV6 there is an “active situation” in that area.

Viewers tell TV6 police have areas near South Oakwood Avenue barricaded off.

TV6 has a crew heading to the area, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.