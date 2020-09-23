Advertisement

Police find ‘potential incendiary device’ in vehicle in Geneseo

The police department, City Hall and nearby homes have been evacuated out of caution.
Residents are being asked to avoid an area in Geneseo after a “potential incendiary device” was found in a vehicle from Tuesday’s incident.
Residents are being asked to avoid an area in Geneseo after a “potential incendiary device” was found in a vehicle from Tuesday’s incident.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Residents are being asked to avoid an area in Geneseo after a “potential incendiary device” was found in a vehicle from Tuesday’s incident.

Police say the department and City Hall buildings, as well as nearby homes, have been evacuated.

“This has been done out of an abundance of caution,” police said in a release.

Residents are being asked to “stay clear” of the 100 block of South Oakwood Avenue at this time.

TV6 reached out to the police department and was transferred to Henry County officials. Henry County officials tell TV6 there is an “active situation” in that area.

Viewers tell TV6 police have areas near South Oakwood Avenue barricaded off.

TV6 has a crew heading to the area, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Niabi Zoo says goodbye to African lion, Nala

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
In a release, officials said their 17-year-old African female lion, Nala, was “humanely euthanized” on Monday due to advanced bone cancer.

News

Illinois officials report 1,848 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 279,114 cases, including 8,508 deaths.

News

Iowa officials report 856 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials reported a total of 82,006 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

News

Quad Cities Halloween event ‘Noogiefest’ to be held virtually this October

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Illinois, too, prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It is unclear when Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will announce the decision.

News

Niabi Zoo euthanizes Nala the lion after battle with bone cancer

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Rock Island-Milan School District awarded $40,000 in digital equity funds

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Quad Cities Halloween event ‘Noogiefest’ to be held virtually this October

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Noogiefest is a popular Halloween event hosted by the Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities.

Back To School

Rock Island-Milan School District awarded $40,000 in digital equity funds

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will fund three years of internet service to the school district.

KWQC

Major cool down on the way next week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Might need to cover some plants next week.