Rock Island-Milan School District awarded $40,000 in digital equity funds

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - While many students are learning remotely this year, the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation Board of Directors has awarded over $40,000 to the school district.

This will fund internet access for digital equity, helping provide 26 indoor and outdoor antennas and three years of internet service for the Rock Island-Milan School District.

The technology is part of the district’s ROCKfi (Reaching Our Community’s Kids with fidelity) network. It will allow any Rock Island-Milan student to connect through their district-issued Chromebook or personal device.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.