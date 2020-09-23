Advertisement

Rock Island-Milan School District awarded $40,000 in digital equity funds

Rock Island-Milan School District Wifi Logo
Rock Island-Milan School District Wifi Logo(Rock Island-Milan School District)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - While many students are learning remotely this year, the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation Board of Directors has awarded over $40,000 to the school district.

This will fund internet access for digital equity, helping provide 26 indoor and outdoor antennas and three years of internet service for the Rock Island-Milan School District.

The technology is part of the district’s ROCKfi (Reaching Our Community’s Kids with fidelity) network. It will allow any Rock Island-Milan student to connect through their district-issued Chromebook or personal device.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport Library deploys O.W.L to make Wi-Fi more accessible

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
The O.W.L. is meant to allow students and families connect to Wi-Fi in public places

Iowa News

QC Woman creates new exercise classes for kids

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
The classes were made as kids' time in PE classes have changed this school year

News

Free meals available to all Davenport Community School District students

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT

News

Bettendorf School District offering training session to support parents with online learning

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT

Latest News

News

Deadline to switch Rock Island-Milan students to blended learning for 2nd quarter is Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT

Back To School

Bettendorf School District offering training session to support parents with online learning

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
School officials say the training session will be available prior to October 1. // The Bettendorf School District is providing a virtual training session that will support parents with online learning, the school district announced in a letter to parents and guardians.

Back To School

Free meals available to all Davenport Community School District students

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
School officials say meals are available to students in the hybrid model and students learning 100% online.

Back To School

Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher ‘will be missed dearly’ after he unexpectedly passed away

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher Keith Bonnstetter passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, school officials said.

Back To School

Deadline to switch Rock Island-Milan students to blended learning for 2nd quarter is Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The deadline to switch students to blended learning is coming up this Wednesday, September 23.

Back To School

Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher ‘will be missed dearly’ after he unexpectedly passed away

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher Keith Bonnstetter passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, school officials said.