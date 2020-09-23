Advertisement

Saving the music: Bipartisan bill aims to aid struggling independent venues

More than 2,000 independent music venues band together to ask Congress for federal assistance
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Music fans across the country are missing live shows as thousands of venues remain closed.

“We have no revenue, we have enormous overhead, and no view into when we’re going to get to reopen," said Audrey Fix Schaefer, the director of communications for I.M.P., which owns several music venues in the D.C.- Baltimore region.

Since April, Fix Schaefer has also been part of the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA. It’s a new organization representing more than 2,000 concert hall owners and promoters fighting for federal assistance to stay open.

“Venues are going under right now, because Congress has not acted,” Fix Schaefer said.

According to a survey of NIVA’s members in March, 90% of them said their venues would be forced to close if the pandemic lasted more than six months without federal funding.

Now, that fear is becoming a reality.

Most independent venues did not qualify for earlier coronavirus relief from the federal government. The Paycheck Protection Program did not allow venues to use money towards expenses like rent. Some have tried outdoor or livestreamed performances to bring in cash, but they say it’s not enough to pay the bills. Most venues have remained closed until they can host crowds again.

“Music in America is such an important part of our culture," Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said. "And it’s also a huge economic driver.”

Klobuchar and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) wrote the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act. The bill would provide $10 billion in funding for venues to cover expenses like rent, utilities, and other operating costs. In Cornyn’s home state, that means aid for venues in Austin, a city known for live music. For Klobuchar’s state of Minnesota, the bill could help venues such as First Avenue in Minneapolis, where Prince famously performed.

“We all recognize the nature of the emergency and the need to respond in a big and bold way," Cornyn said.

The senators are trying to make sure the legislation is included in the next broad coronavirus relief package. But with negotiations stalled in Congress, and so many different industries seeking help, it’s unclear if and when the music will play again.

Both senators emphasize that this bill would help small to mid-size music venues. Visit the NIVA website to find a list of impacted locations in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Scott, Rock Island County officials prepared for Nov. 3 general election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Preparations for the Nov. 3 General Election are well underway and the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing new challenges for organizers.

Politics

Pandemic brings new challenges for Election Day preparations

Updated: 6 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Decision 2020

What Biden or Trump could do for your student loans

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT
|
By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
Campaign proposals are no guarantee of laws to come, but they show which ideas are taking root.

News

Terry Branstad stepping down as US Ambassador to China

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT

Decision 2020

Ballot information for Iowa and Illinois voters

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT
Here voters in Iowa and Illinois can find information on sample ballots for their state and where to go to request an absentee ballot.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Voter registration and online voting information for Iowa and Illinois

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT
Election season is approaching and if you are planning to vote this election TV6 wants to make sure you know where to go to make sure you are registered to vote.

Decision 2020

Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Decision 2020

TV6 partnering with Quad City Times to host U.S. Congressional District 2 debate

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
KWQC TV6 and the Quad City Times will hold one of two U.S. Congressional District 2 debates on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Decision 2020

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

Decision 2020

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

Decision 2020

Facebook, Twitter suspend Russian network ahead of election

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.