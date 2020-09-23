Trendy New Houseplants

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

This is a second segment featuring Paula’s visit to Wallace’s Garden Center where we get a chance to see an array of lush greenery and various houseplants. Since so many of us are spending much more time at home, there has been a trend toward filling our homes with real (as opposed to fake!) plants.

Wallace’s greenhouse is filled with so many great options with experts on hand to explain how to care for your selections.

The video also highlights the expanse of still all-green poinsettias and Christmas cacti that are currently in the nursery awaiting blooms and the upcoming holiday season.

Wallace’s Garden Center / 2605 Devils Glen Rd / Bettendorf, Iowa / 563-332-4711

