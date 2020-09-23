Advertisement

Two Edgewood men sent to hospital in construction accident

The exterior of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City in an undated file photo. (KCRG File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERRILL, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says two men from Edgewood, Iowa were transported from a Sherrill worksite to the Iowa hospitals after an accident Tuesday morning.

According to police, Adam Hershberger, 22, and Raymond Strutzman, 22, were trapped under a wooden structure frame when a mechanical lift carrying 2x4′s tipped into the wall, causing it to fall.

Officials say both individuals fell about 15 feet to the ground when the structure came down.

According to a press release, Strutzman was transported to Mercy Hospital, while Hershberger was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Their medical conditions are unknown at this time.

