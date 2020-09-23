Two Edgewood men sent to hospital in construction accident

SHERRILL, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says two men from Edgewood, Iowa were transported from a Sherrill worksite to the Iowa hospitals after an accident Tuesday morning.

According to police, Adam Hershberger, 22, and Raymond Strutzman, 22, were trapped under a wooden structure frame when a mechanical lift carrying 2x4′s tipped into the wall, causing it to fall.

Officials say both individuals fell about 15 feet to the ground when the structure came down.

According to a press release, Strutzman was transported to Mercy Hospital, while Hershberger was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Their medical conditions are unknown at this time.

