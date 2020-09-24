2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

(KWQC) - Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween night. If one is canceled due to COVID-19 we will include that as well.

See one we’re missing? Please let us know by emailing us at news@kwqc.com.

Illinois

Savanna: October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Iowa

Clinton: October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Davenport: October 31 from 4:30 - 7 p.m.

