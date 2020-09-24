2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween night. If one is canceled due to COVID-19 we will include that as well.
See one we’re missing? Please let us know by emailing us at news@kwqc.com.
Illinois
- Savanna: October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Iowa
- Clinton: October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.
- Davenport: October 31 from 4:30 - 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.