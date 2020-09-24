Advertisement

AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected.
In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a six-game season, starting the weekend of Nov. 7 with a championship game the weekend of Dec. 19.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

The conference did say in a news release that it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Muscatine student makes teacher’s buttons for COVID-19 school year

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
A Muscatine high school student took it upon himself to make dozens of button’s with pictures of teachers without a mask on, in hopes of making students more familiar with their instructors.

News

Muscatine student makes teacher's buttons for COVID-19 school year

Updated: 11 minutes ago

National

‘No easy answer’: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

News

Visit Quad Cities launches fall edition of QC Restaurant Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Visit Quad Cities has announced they will be launching a new fall edition of QC Restaurant Week on October 11 - 24.

Latest News

National

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vatican provided no details on why Pope Francis accepted Becciu’s resignation in a statement late Thursday.

News

Illinois Dept. of Human Services worker charged with abuse to long-term facility resident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An Illinois Department of Human Services employee has been charged after an investigation by the Illinois State Police and Division of Internal Investigation.

National Politics

Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill.

News

Officials in Illinois announce extension for expired driver’s licenses

Updated: 2 hours ago
Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White, announced the state will extend the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards by an additional three months.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Police hoping to identify suspect after car is stolen in East Moline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say on July 30, shortly after 12 p.m., the man pictured above stolen a vehicle that was left running in the Circle K parking lot in the 1800 block of 18th Avenue.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Wheels stolen off of truck in Davenport; police looking for suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 8, two wheels were taken off of a 2019 white Chevy Colorado at Mills Chevrolet in Davenport.