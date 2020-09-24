Advertisement

Beautiful Fall Tablescapes

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) -

Megan Ruffles, the woman behind The Chic(ish) Chick blog, joins PSL to talk about fall decor ideas for your dining room table or any table in your home that you desire to adorn with seasonal looks. Transitioning your table from summer to fall is literally as easy as adding in whatever you like or have on hand. Ruffles says to “throw out the rules”! Shpe also likes to use white plates so your food looks more beautiful and the other decorative items “pop” more.

Below are some of her design ideas as shared on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Posted by The Chicish Chick on Tuesday, September 22, 2020
View this post on Instagram

All the fall feels. 🍁🍂

A post shared by Megan Ruffles | 📍IA (@thechicishchick) on

