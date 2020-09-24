Best Buy to fill thousands of seasonal positions; will host job fairs

Iowa (KWQC) - Good news for those looking for a job, officials with Best Buy say they are looking to fill thousands of seasonal employees for the holidays.

Each store across the country will be hosting job fairs on September 24 - 25 and on October 3 - 4 for seasonal positions. This will be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For those who are interested in applying, these jobs range from sales, customer service, merchandising inventory, car install technicians and more. This also includes positions in distribution centers.

Officials say hiring fairs may include same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers.

You can apply for a seasonal position by clicking on this link.

