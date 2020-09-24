Advertisement

Best Buy to fill thousands of seasonal positions; will host job fairs

Best Buy is looking to hire thousands of seasonal workers. (MGN)
Best Buy is looking to hire thousands of seasonal workers. (MGN)(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - Good news for those looking for a job, officials with Best Buy say they are looking to fill thousands of seasonal employees for the holidays.

Each store across the country will be hosting job fairs on September 24 - 25 and on October 3 - 4 for seasonal positions. This will be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For those who are interested in applying, these jobs range from sales, customer service, merchandising inventory, car install technicians and more. This also includes positions in distribution centers.

Officials say hiring fairs may include same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers.

You can apply for a seasonal position by clicking on this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 1,341 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Thursday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials reported a total of 83,347 positive COVID-19 cases.

News

One suspect in custody after shooting in Park View

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The gas station is located at 26701 Scott Park Road.

News

Moline firefighters respond to Riverside Park brush fire

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
TV6 sent a crew to the scene where smoke was seen rising from the brush.

News

Moline firefighters respond to Riverside Park brush fire

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Moline Fire Department responded to a brush fire Thursday morning at Riverside Park in Moline.

Latest News

Back To School

Sherrard School District Superintendent says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Superintendent Alan Boucher says no students have tested positive for the virus so far this year.

Back To School

St. Ambrose University announces late start to Spring 2021 semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The modified spring semester schedule will start on Monday, January 25.

KWQC

Turning windier next week and upcoming months

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Turning windier in the coming months

News

Skellington Manor in Rock Island prepares to reopen for Halloween season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Skellington Manor in Rock Island, Ill. will reopen for the season on Friday with safety protocols in place.

News

Skellington Manor in Rock Island prepares to reopen for Halloween season

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

TV6 Investigates

Transcending borders: Police, prosecutors talk trends in gun violence in the Quad-Cities

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray and Courtney Spinelli
TV6 Investigates recently sat down with police and prosecutors in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline to talk about trends in gun crimes that seem to transcend the borders of city and state limits.